PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two cadets have been alternating standing vigil at a Veterans Day memorial at the University of Portland since 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The cadets, from the Army and Air Force, have been alternating positions at the university’s Praying Hands Broken Walls memorial. They’ve continued to do so even in all of this rain.

The broken walls memorial is made up of bricks that represent students who have gone to serve the military. It also has the names of Portland students who died serving our country.

This has been a year’s long tradition for the University of Portland. Now those cadets who have been standing vigil will officially stop at 11 a.m. this morning. After that, the university will hold its Veterans Day ceremony -- an event that’s gone on for 60 years.

FOX 12 spoke to one of those cadets about how it feels to be a part of such a long-standing tradition.

“It's a big deal to remember the students that came from this school and have carried on their legacies throughout the wars," said University of Portland and Army ROTC cadet Drew Wong. “To me Veterans Day is just a celebration of those soldiers who have worked those long hours, missed birthdays, missed funerals, and all of the sacrifices they've had throughout the years and serving our nation defending the people within."