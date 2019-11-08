MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - This coming Monday is Veteran’s Day.
A day set aside to honor those who served our country.
As some transition back into their lives, one way they're able to stay in the business of helping people is through nursing
They left with a goal and spent countless years serving our country.
When their time was done and they came back home, it was time to find a new normal.
And that's how some veterans found themselves in the Linfield College nursing program.
But they weren't alone.
“Couple health care providers who have gone through service and to see that they've gone through that transition and the mental stress that comes with transitioning to a different job. Coming back and going to school was inspiring to me and I want to help inspire others,” Hogan said.
Some of the students have also found support in each other by joining a Veteran’s club on campus.
As they go through the program, they are finding similarities from their time spent serving our country.
“It's always helping people out at the end of the day. In the Marine Corp I helped everyone I could in every way shape and form. And just being able to work with people for me is the big takeaway,” Hogan said.
And as we approach Veteran’s Day, they're hoping you take the time to show your appreciation.
“Veteran's day to me is all about support. Countless people volunteered to serve our country. in the hopes of preserving freedom around the world. Veterans do need support whether it's a handshake a thank you or just listening to them and reaching out to show your support is a big deal,” Owen Duff said.
That program those veterans are in can last anywhere from a year and a half to two-years depending on the work load they want to take on.
