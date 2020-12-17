Veterans living at Vancouver VA center receive COVID-19 vaccine: ‘I just hope it works for everyone’

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - They lived through World War II, and now Vancouver veterans are taking part in another one of history’s defining moments.
“It didn’t hurt. I didn’t really feel it,” said Army combat veteran John Stephens of his COVID-19 shot, Thursday morning.
Stephens is now one step closer toward protection, although he’ll need another dose in a few weeks.
“It feels good,” Stephens said about the immunization, “I just hope it works for everyone.”
The COVID-19 vaccine was given to 30 veterans living at the Veteran Administration’s community living center in Vancouver. About 30 staff members working there also got the vaccine.
Nurse Jeanie Backus administered the shots.
“It’s very exciting,” Backus said. “I feel very blessed to have been asked to join the team. I feel great that my veterans are very receptive to getting the vaccine.”
On Wednesday, about 70 VA frontline healthcare workers were vaccinated, including hospital and surgical staff.
