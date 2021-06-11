PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says veterans, and anyone who received their COVID-19 vaccine out of state, won’t be included in the lottery to win a million dollars unless they’re willing to submit information separately, online. Brown said during a press conference Friday that it didn’t work to get their information directly into the system.
If you were vaccinated for COVID-19 in another state, another country, or at a federal location (like a VA Medical Center) or by a federal healthcare provider outside a federal location, head to this website.
The state requires you fill out your vaccination provider, a few questions about yourself, and some contact information. After the form is completed, you’ll be entered alongside other Oregonians who’ve also been vaccinated to win one million dollars.
“My understanding is that other states are not doing that, so Oregon is being overly inclusive in terms of that proposal,” said Brown.
