CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – Doctors at Oregon State University went high tech to solve a medical mystery involving a sea lion named Maximus.
Max is a 30-year-old geriatric member of the Oregon Coast Aquarium. He’s usually active and very vocal, but vets say he wasn’t acting like himself.
They said they weighed him and discovered that he had lost 10 percent of his weight, so he went to Corvallis for a CT scan.
After a 360-degree snout to tail image, along with an ultrasound of his heart, vets discovered that Max has congestive heart failure, and his heart is pumping at about 50 percent capacity. The doctor ordered medications to deal with Max’s blood pressure and took action to address the fluid in his lungs.
Vets hope that with strong medicine on the front end and maintenance therapy, that Max can hopefully love a relatively normal life. They say they will be treating Max the same way they would an older dog, since dogs and sea lions are similar physiologically.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium closed in mid-March and reopened its outdoor exhibits last month.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.