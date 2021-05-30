VFD responds to detached garages on fire Sunday morning

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Fire Department said two detached garages were damaged in a fire early Sunday morning.
VFD said it responded just after 5 a.m. Sunday to the 2700 block of P Street. They found a detached garage in the alleyway behind the address that was fully involved in flame. Fire had spread to a second detached garage and was also threatening the house.
Fire crews stretched hoses to the rear of the house to extinguish the blaze. The fire was under control shortly before 5:30 a.m.
VFD said no one was injured and no one was displaced from the residence.
Fire investigators were on scene to determine the cause and dollar loss from the fire.
