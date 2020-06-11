COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police say they are not searching for a suspect after responding to shooting incident in Columbia County on Thursday.
According to OSP, the person who was shot later admitted to law enforcement that he had accidentally shot himself.
The person was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.
Shooting investigation underway in the natural habitat area of Sauvie Island. One victim transported via Life Flight. Multiple agencies now on location performing K-9 track. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HNrDaLMMFh— Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) June 11, 2020
Detectives with help from a police dog were investigating in connection with the shooting Thursday afternoon in a natural habitat area of Sauvie Island near Steelman Road. Multiple agencies were on scene, including Portland police.
