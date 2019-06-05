SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A bill to toughen the state's laws on bias crimes was back in front of legislators on Wednesday.
Before their work session, victim advocacy groups and several hate crime survivors held a conference expressing support for the bill.
First and foremost, it would rename “intimidation crimes” as bias-crimes.
According to the FBI, there has been a steady rise in these reported hate crimes in Oregon since 2014.
146 were reported statewide in 2017, the most recent year in which this type of crime data is available.
“I involved in a hate crime two years ago with Jeremy Christian,” Survivor Demetria Hester said.
Jeremy Christian is the man who police said stabbed three men on the max in 2017 killing two of them in what investigators deemed a racially-motivated attack.
According to Hester, the day before that happened, she too was one of Christian’s targets, claiming he verbally and physically assaulted her on a TriMet train.
That experience, prompting her to rally for harsher punishments in cases of bias crime.
“If we do experience hate, we should know that the law is on our side,” Hester said.
On Wednesday, she shared her story at a press conference organized by Unite Oregon and other special interest groups.
“Do you wake up and have to endure someone hating you for your color?" she said.
Together they're urging state lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 5077, a bias crime bill.
Hester was joined at the event by other survivors and their families.
“My son died in 2016 from a hate crime,” Larnell Bruce said.
Bruce told attendees, if Senate Bill 577 had been in effect then, his son's murderer would have been charged with a felony serving 20 years, instead of the 18-month sentence he received.
“I’m asking them to put themselves in my shoes,” Bruce said.
Supporters argue the bill would allow for harsher penalties on hate crime convictions.
It would also establish a statewide hate crime hotline increase victim support, add gender identity as a protected class and improve the way crime data is collected and tracked.
“Everyone in our community deserves to live their life happily, without being hated,” she said.
According to the Attorney General's Office, there's been limited pushback on the bill mainly based on its projected cost.
Public records show, if the bill passes, implementing these changes through 2023 would cost Oregon at least 1.1 million dollars.
There's another work session scheduled for the bill Friday morning.
