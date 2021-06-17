Victim and suspect identified after deadly shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police have released the identities of the suspect and victim after a tow truck driver was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Hillsboro Thursday morning.
Investigators say 51-year-old Patrick Ralph Sanford was shot in the 2000 block of Southeast 44th Avenue at about 8:51 a.m. Hillsboro police responded to the scene and told FOX 12 that a man shot and killed a tow truck driver in the parking lot.
According to police, the victim was removing vehicles for parking lot maintenance. The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Matthew Alexander McAdoo. He is being lodged at the Washington County Jail for the charge of second-degree murder.
The shooting investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.