POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of victim and suspect from a shooting that took place on Tuesday.
Deputies say Ryan Muniz was killed on Belvedere Street Northwest. Investigators say Muniz was working for “R&R Tree Service” when another employee Johnathan Gonzales-Salcido shot him several times.
Deputies say Gonzalez-Salcido ran off, but they found him nearby. He is now facing murder and weapons charges.
POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in a West Salem neighborhood.
Investigators are still looking into a motive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.