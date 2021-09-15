The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of victim and suspect from a shooting that took place on Tuesday.

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of victim and suspect from a shooting that took place on Tuesday.

Deputies say Ryan Muniz was killed on Belvedere Street Northwest. Investigators say Muniz was working for “R&R Tree Service” when another employee Johnathan Gonzales-Salcido shot him several times.

One person dead after shooting between coworkers in Polk County

Image: KPTV

Deputies say Gonzalez-Salcido ran off, but they found him nearby. He is now facing murder and weapons charges.

Investigators are still looking into a motive.

