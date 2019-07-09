Victim details the moment she jumped 3 stories from burning NE Portland fourplex; cause identified

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Illegal fireworks were the cause of a massive blaze that destroyed a northeast Portland fourplex and sent two people to the hospital, Portland Fire & Rescue investigators said Tuesday.
The fire had already been declared suspicious almost immediately after the fire began around 4 a.m. last Friday.
Stephanie Williams, 24, told FOX 12 from her hospital bed that she and her fiancé had been sleeping in their third-floor apartment when they were woken up by a neighbor.
“He’s yelling ‘fire, fire!’ and I look out my bedroom door, and it’s literally just like orange and smoke starting to come up my stairs,” she said.
Williams said her fiancé, JJ, ran to help multiple others still in the building get out safely while she quickly got dressed and grabbed their 11-week-old puppy, “Chunk.”
However, by the time Williams made it to the stairs to leave, they were engulfed, she said. Soon, she heard her fiancé calling her to the bathroom window from outside.
“Like ‘Come on babe, you gotta jump - you gotta jump!’” Williams recalled JJ saying.
Williams said she turned on her shower to soak her puppy and then tossed him out of the window to safety. Then, she jumped – falling three stories before hitting concrete below.
“As soon as I hit the ground, I couldn’t move because I fractured my left hip, my left ribs,” she said. “I dislocated and fractured my left shoulder as well as I had a collapsed lung on that side.”
Despite also suffering second-degree burns on her back and still being hospitalized, Williams says she feels lucky she survived. Her pup, a pit bull mix, was also unharmed.
However, Williams’ three cats – Littles, Waskerz and Bigs – are still unaccounted for. Her apartment and car are also a complete loss.
“Everything’s gone. Everything,” she said.
Williams said she and her fiancé did not have renter’s insurance.
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help with her medical and living expenses.
After receiving word of the damaging fire’s determined cause, she said it was upsetting and she has no idea who may be responsible.
“That’s just so messed up,” she said.
On the day of the fire, FOX 12 spoke to a neighbor who said he was woken up by fireworks being set off at another complex nearby just moments before he saw the flames from Williams’ building.
“They do the kind that launch, you step on it and it goes up in the air and makes a loud bang,” Daniel Walker said. Fireworks that travel in the air are illegal in the state of Oregon.
On Tuesday, investigators also issued a plea to the public for help identifying who is responsible. Anyone with information is being urged to call their tipline at 503-823-INFO. Firefighters also said at this point, they still haven’t determined if the illegal fireworks were lit near the fourplex carelessly or intentionally.
In addition to Williams, one other person was taken to the hospital, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Eight other people who were also inside the fourplex when it ignited were able to escape safely, officials said.
