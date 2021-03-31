PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person died early Wednesday morning after they were stabbed in southwest Portland, police said.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a reported assault near Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street just after midnight.
At the scene, police found a victim who appeared to have been wounded in a stabbing. The person was provided medical aid by officers and was transported to a hospital.
Police said the victim died from their injuries. The victim has not been identified.
PPB did not have any suspect information to release.
The stabbing investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Greenlee by email at Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-0871 or Detective Scott Broughton by email at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or by phone at 503-823-9649.
