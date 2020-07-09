Victim dies, man faces murder charge in SE Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man is facing a murder charge in connection with a stabbing in southeast Portland on Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Stephen Lloyd Bache, 52, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree.
Portland police officers on Wednesday afternoon responded to the 1300 block of Southeast Water Avenue and found an injured man on scene.
The man, 32-year-old Cody Nicholas Vickers, had been stabbed, according to the attorney’s office.
Paramedics rushed Vickers to a nearby hospital, where Vickers later died. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Vickers died of homicidal violence. No additional information has been released.
