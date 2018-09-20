SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A man shot in Salem on Sept. 2 died from his injuries Wednesday. Marion County deputies then arrested a murder suspect Thursday.
Julian Pedroza, 22, of Keizer, is facing charges of murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Pedroza was wanted by the Salem Police Department in connection with the shooting of Omisael Jacobo.
Police said Jacobo was shot by Pedroza on the 2000 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast on Sept. 2.
Jacobo was interviewed by detectives and arrested.
No further information was immediately released about the case by investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.