PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night in north Portland.
Police said officers responded at 11:08 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 600 block of North Fremont Street.
At the scene, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg to help stop the bleeding and the victim was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
His current condition is not known.
Police said no suspects have been apprehended.
No additional details on the shooting have been released.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
