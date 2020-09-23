PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that hurt a man in southeast Portland Tuesday night.
Officers responded around 9:47 p.m. to the 12300 block of Southeast Kelly Street after a shooting was reported.
At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not identify the victim, and no suspects have been taken into custody.
No suspect information was released.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, to call assault detectives at 503-823-0400.
This was the third shooting in Portland Tuesday in which someone was injured by gunfire, police said.
