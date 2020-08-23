Victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was shot multiple times in southeast Portland and transported to a hospital early Sunday morning.
The Portland Police Bureau said officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to a reported shooting near Southeast 157th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
At the scene, officers found a victim with several gunshot wounds. The man was bleeding heavily, PPB said.
Officers applied a tourniquet to his left leg, and he was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
The man’s injuries were described as life-threatening by PPB.
During the investigation, Southeast 157th Avenue was closed between Southeast Stark Street and East Burnside Street.
Police did not release any suspect information.
The current condition of the victim is not known.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting, who has not already spoken with officers, to call the PPB nonemergency line at 503-823-3333 or e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and please reference case number 20-260179.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
