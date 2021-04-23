Victim identified after body found inside burning car in rural Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are continuing to investigate a suspicious death following a car fire on Wednesday evening on Sunnyview Road east of Salem.
At about 10:41 p.m., an off-duty firefighter reported a car fire on Sunnyview Road Northeast near Hibbard Road Northeast. While firefighters were extinguishing the car fire, they found a person dead inside, according to the sheriff's office.
An autopsy was performed Friday at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and a final determination on the manner of death has not yet been made. Until a final determination has been made, investigators are treating this as a possible homicide.
The victim has been identified as Juan Manuel Perez, 39, of Hillsboro.
Detectives are requesting anyone who may have recently had contact with the victim or with information about this investigation to call a tip line at (503) 540-8079 or submit a tip online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
Investigators do not believe there is any outstanding danger to the public at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.