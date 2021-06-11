Victim identified after deadly fight in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have released the identity of a man who died after a fight on Wednesday. The cause and manner of death of Frank D. Keller, 61, are still pending further investigation and test results.
Based on the findings from the Oregon State Medical Examiner, Anthony Hartley is being released from custody and the manslaughter charge against him is classified as “no complaint” meaning he does not face charges now but pending further evidence could be in the future.
This is still an active investigation and detectives are seeking any information on both Hartley and Keller.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457, or Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.