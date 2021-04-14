MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly fire that took place in an RV on April 10. The victim has been identified as Nick John Titta, 74, who lived in the RV by himself.
The cause of death was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation and the manner of death was ruled accidental. The official cause of the fire is undetermined.
At about 6:13 p.m., personnel responded to a report of a fire in the 2100 block of Kings Highway. Upon arrival, responders found a small, older RV on the property fully engulfed. Once the fire was contained, a body was discovered inside. The initial investigation did not indicate signs of foul play.
