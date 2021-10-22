PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Police have released the identity of the person killed in a crash early Wednesday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a person down in the street near Northwest Yeon Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Ruby Lee Allen, 66, of Portland, dead.
Police said the person appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The involved driver did not remain at the scene and has not been located.
Northwest Yeon Avenue (Highway 30) was closed between Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 35th Avenue during the investigation. The highway reopened at around 7:15 a.m.
No additional details about the crash have been released at this time.