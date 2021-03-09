PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in Tuesday's deadly shooting that occurred in the Eliot neighborhood.
Officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired in the 2900 block of North Williams Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a person near Dawson Park who appeared to have been shot and didn't survive.
The person was later identified as Titus L. McNack, 42. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office say McNack died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. His family has been notified.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to the scene and said it was important for him to be there to support the family of the victim, community and law enforcement.
"It's heartbreaking to be here. There's a playground behind me. This is a very, very popular community park, Dawson Park. There's a church right here on the corner; there's another one not far away. There's a corner grocery store right here; this is broad daylight, middle of the afternoon," Wheeler said. "People are going about their daily business, and then this kind of horrific violence unfolds in front of everybody. It's traumatizing."
Detectives believe that there may have been several people at the park who left before officers arrived.
Police did not provide any additional information about the shooting or the name of the victim.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040.
(9) comments
Thanks "Worst PDX Mayor Ever." What a big help and comfort you are to law enforcement who are working a crime scene, and to families of victims. Look, both of those groups know (just like everyone else does) that you are absolutely worthless. Please..please run for Governor. Because when Stan Pulliam decides to run against you, it's the best chance we'll ever have for getting a conservative back in charge, and common sense will return to Salem.
No thanks, I'll pass. Have no desire to watch this spineless lunatic open his mouth.
mayor/police commissar is running scared now that he cannot blame Trump for all of his failures.
Watch out, Ted has just about had enough
Wheeler is ramping up for a run at governor, so now he pretends to care about Portland. Of course, he showed how little he did care while the rioters were destroying the cesspool. His reaction to that was simply that it was Trump's fault. So, now he has to figure out a way to blame Trump for Portland's out of control crime, even after he has left office. Way to go liberals. You dug your whole, now dig yourselves out of it. I don't think you can and don't care any more about you than I do rabid rat.
And its only going to get worse this summer. Portland quickly going down the drain.
Oh I know. Summertime in Portland means about 50% more homeless, more gang activity, more nightly riots, more crime, more violence, more shootings, more death, more "just like Chicago."
If you've ever driven by that park, at any hour of the day, you'll know who hangs out there.
Our "Spineless" mayor shows up and declares, "Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to the scene and said it was important for him to be there to support the family of the victim, community and law enforcement. What absolute clown! Where were you for 110+ days of rioting that destroyed Portland. Where have you been every night that shootings occur? You and Sam Adams "working" the issue?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.