Victim identified in deadly northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting that took place in northeast Portland on Wednesday afternoon.
Jalon M. Yoakum, 33, of Portland was shot and killed in the Parkrose neighborhood.
At 5:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 11800 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. When officers arrived they found Yoakum dead at the scene.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Jason Koenig Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466.
