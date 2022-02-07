CORNELIUS, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the name of the person killed at a party Sunday morning in Cornelius.

Deputies responded to the area of South Eighth Avenue and South Dogwood Street after several 911 calls reporting someone had fired a gun. The sheriff’s office said 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez was found with severe injuries when deputies arrived to the party just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

WCSO said despite attempts by partygoers, deputies and Forest Grove police officers, Rodriguez-Sanchez died at the scene.

Neighbor Jennifer Gump told FOX 12 she first noticed her street fill up with cars late Saturday night and she watched people walk to a house on S. Eighth Ave.

“I heard all of this traffic and people,” Gump said. “I go, ‘What’s going on?’”

Gump says she doesn’t know exactly what was drawing groups of people. But she says dozens of cars were parked up and down S. Dogwood St.

“To have them park clear down there I go, ‘What?’” she said. “I thought there was a party at the other end of the block the way the vehicles were.”

It wasn’t until shortly after 2 a.m., the crowd of people began to disperse.

“I heard all of the sirens, people swearing,” Gump said. “Then I saw a bunch of people walking away and I go, ‘Something bad happened because the way they walked, their body language.’”

WCSO said investigators believe many people left the party before police arrived and want to speak with anyone at a party in the area on the night of Saturday Feb. 5 or the early morning of Sunday Feb. 6. Anyone with information is asked to call (503) 846-2500.