PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Detectives released the identify of a man who was shot and killed in a shooting on June 5.
PPB said just before 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Southeast Ochoco Street, near the entrance to the Springwater Trail. When they arrived, they found a man dead.
Police said on Monday, 45-year-old Gary O’Connor is the victim in the case. No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information.
If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Detective Jason Koenig Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040.
