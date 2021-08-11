Portland police

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting that took place in the PowellHurst-Gilbert neighborhood on early Saturday.

Officers responded to a medical call in the 12800 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard at approximately 4:40 a.m. Police said a man was found dead, who has been identified as 18-year-old Dohnavinh Saelee. There was evidence of gun fire.

An autopsy was performed and determined Saelee died from gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508 or Detective Michael Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov.

