PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau have identified the victim of a shooting in the Piedmont neighborhood Sunday morning.

The PPB said Wednesday that Isaiah Dewyane Hurst, 35, of Portland, was shot and killed near the 100 block of North Morgan Street.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 9 a.m. Sunday. When responding police arrived, they found Hurst’s body already dead at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner has confirmed the cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

Police have not said if it has made any arrests or if there is any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are investigating. If anyone has any information, they’re asked to contact detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0433.