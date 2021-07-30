PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say the victim has been identified in connection with a homicide investigation dating back to May.
On May 25, police initiated a death investigation at a transient camp at Northeast 78th Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street. Officers had been dispatched there on a welfare check at about 5:08 p.m. and asked for detectives when they found 24-year-old Joseph Robert Sipe dead. His cause of death was homicide by blunt and sharp force trauma.
Officers later located and detained 40-year-old Aaron D. Christopher in the 6500 block of Northeast Halsey Street. He was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
No additional details have been released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Rico Beniga Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457.
