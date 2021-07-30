PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say the victim in a shooting that took place on June 8 has been identified.
At about 2:06 a.m., police responded to the report of shots heard in the Overlook neighborhood in the area of the 4000 block of North Interstate Avenue. When officers arrived they found the body of 34-year-old Dennis Harman near North Failing Street and North Montana Avenue.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner found the cause of Harman’s death to be homicide by gunshot.
The case is still under investigation and no additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079 or Detective Scott Broughton Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-3774.
