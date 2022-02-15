PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man shot and killed Monday morning in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

The PBB said Tuesday the victim has been identified as Andre Charles Ethel, 39. At this point, no arrests have been made.

East Precinct officers first responded to the shooting near the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard shortly after midnight on Monday. Once at the scene, officers found Ethel suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to save him, Ethel later died at a Portland hospital.

Detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit are investigating the case.

If anyone has information about this case, they are asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-2079 or Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-4033.