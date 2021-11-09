Victim identified in SE Portland murder investigation

Image: Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland police have identified the victim in connection with a homicide investigation that began in the Centennial neighborhood.

The victim is 34-year-old George Edward Rowe IV. He was also known as Taylor Rowe.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death as a homicide by gunshot.

On November 7, at 5:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 2300 block of Southeast 148th Avenue on a person down in the street. Officers arrived and found the victim was deceased.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-9773.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you