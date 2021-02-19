Victim identified in Washington County homicide investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting that took place in the 17800 block of Southwest Kinnaman Road on Thursday afternoon in Aloha.
Detectives say when they arrived at scene they learned the victim had been taken to Providence Urgent Care in Tanasbourne.
When deputies arrived at the urgent care they discovered 32-year-old Jeremy Lee Covey had died.
No further details were released, including possible suspect information.
The investigation into the shooting is still taking place, if you have information related to the homicide, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
