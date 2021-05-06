Portland police

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in Wednesday’s homicide in the St. Johns neighborhood.

Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Breauna White. The medical examiner concluded she died of gunshot wounds and ruled the death a homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information.

It is the 28th homicide of 2021 in Portland.

