COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The person who died in a hunting accident in Columbia County has been identified as a Portland man.
On Sunday, investigators identified the victim as 63-year-old Martin Fox. Foul play is not suspected, according to deputies.
“It is always tragic when an avoidable incident ends in death. Our thoughts and prayers and with the family of Mr. Fox and the other members of his hunting party,” said Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley.
Saturday morning, deputies responded to a shooting that was reported as a hunting accident.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, members of the hunting party were performing CPR on the victim. Deputies said the victim later died at the scene.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are continuing to investigate. The St. Helens Police Department and Scappoose Police Department were also involved in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
