Victim in crash in SE Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The name of the man who was killed in a crash early the morning of December 5 has been identified by Portland Police as Terrence Tombe.
Georgia Bauer was Tombe’s friend and said she had known him for years. She said she’s heart-broken by his death.
“I really, really strongly, on God they need to start helping, this kid would have not gotten killed if he would not have been on the side of that highway on Powell,” she said. Bauer said those experiencing homelessness like herself and Tombe often have no place to go.
“And then when we are certain areas, they kick us out of them, where do we have to live? On the side of the highways because there’s nowhere to go , everywhere we go they kick us out,” she said.
Tombe’s death is part of a larger safety traffic issue impacting Portland. There have been 63 traffic deaths so far this year and 27 of those have been pedestrians.
The woman who police said was driving the car is 20-year-old April Johnson and she’s been charged with criminally negligent homicide, driving under the influence and reckless driving. Johnson is set to be arraigned on December 7 at 2:00 p.m.