Victim in deadly SE Portland hit and run identified

Image: KPTV

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Police say they have identified the victim in a deadly hit and run that took place in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to a person lying down on Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard near Southeast Clinton Street just after 4:00 a.m. on September 11. When they, along with medical crews, arrived, they determined the person had died.

That person has been identified as 23-year-old Austin Boyd.

Investigators believe Boyd was walking in or near a crosswalk when he was struck and killed by a car.

Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard was blocked for three hours while officers investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Traffic Investigation Unit at 503-823-2103.

