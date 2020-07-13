Victim in deadly SW Portland shooting identified

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police on Monday identified a man who died after a shooting in southwest Portland last week.
Thursday evening, officers responded to the 8300 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard on reports of a shooting and that a man had been shot.
Police said the victim, identified as 28-year-old Dominique Marcel Dunn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was from a gunshot wound and ruled the case a homicide, according to police.
On Friday, police said 25-year-old Jordan Clark was arrested on one count of second-degree murder.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at (503) 823-0781 or ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
