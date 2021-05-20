PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a victim is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in northeast Portland.
On Wednesday at 4:28 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots heard in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire, but no one injured.
At about 4:51 p.m., officers were notified that a patient with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at a hospital in Gresham. Officers responded and confirmed that the patient was the victim in the shooting. He was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
His vehicle was located later in the 1800 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue with damage consistent with gunfire. If anyone has information about this case, please reference Portland police case 21-135059 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.