Victim of hit and run in northeast Portland dies weeks after crash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man has died almost two weeks after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Hazelwood neighborhood in northeast Portland.
On April 11 at 5:13 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a crash at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. When they arrived, they found an adult male who was believed to be operating a mobility scooter in the crosswalk, hurt in the road.
Police say he was taken to a local hospital with injuries that at the time were believed to be non-life threatening, but on April 24 investigators learned that the patient died at the hospital. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Faustino Jurado.
The driver of the involved vehicle did not stop at the scene and still has not come forward. Investigators are asking for help from the public with locating the vehicle. It appears to be a gray or silver 2002-2009 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up with an extended cab. There is a prominent dent in the driver’s side rear passenger door. It may also have damage to the right side of the truck where the contact occurred.
If anyone has information about this case, please contact Traffic Investigations Officer Garrett Dow at Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.
There have been 23 traffic deaths in 2021. This is a 56% increase in the number of traffic fatalities compared to the same time last year.
