Victim speaks after shooting at Eugene music venue

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - Days after six people were shot outside of a hip hop concert in Eugene, one of the victims recounted the chaotic night.
Aaleigha Tynan grew up in Eugene and grew up listening to live music at the WOW Concert Hall on the corner of West 8th Avenue and Lincoln Street. She said she was there Friday night to see hip-hop artists perform. But it's when she was outside smoking cigarettes, around 9:30 that night, gunfire began to ring out.
“Everyone was outside and it was just calm, hanging out, having a good time and then someone started shooting," Tynan said.
Tynan said she jumped over a wooden railing and hid behind parked cars. She was so focused on getting to safety that she didn't realize a bullet had hit her leg.
"I took another step and it started burning a little bit," Tynan said. "I reached back and there was blood on my hand.”
Starting to feel the pain from her wound, Tynan began to think about her four young children at home. She said all she wanted to do was get home and see them.
“It was definitely scary," Tynan said. "I didn’t want anything to still be going on once I got up. I was just worried about getting myself taken care of myself and getting home safely to see my kids.”
Tynan spent nearly eight hours in the hospital and was the first of the six victims to be released. She said this shooting will not stop her or her fellow community members from taking part in Eugene's culture of music and the arts.
“Going to shows like that is definitely a big thing for a lot of people down here and is something fun I enjoy doing," Tynan said. "So I hope it doesn’t affect that or the WOW Hall in Eugene as far as things moving forward.”
The Eugene Police Department is still looking for a suspect last seen heading west from the venue. The suspect is described as a male last seen wearing a hoodie. If you have any information you're asked to call 541-682-5162.