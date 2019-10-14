PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are looking for the driver who hit two pedestrians in southeast Portland last Tuesday.
The two victims, Taya Jason and Juan Cortez, told FOX 12 a man in a black SUV purposely hit them before driving away on Southeast 108th Avenue near Harold Street.
The couple said the driver went in reverse twice in order to speed the SUV toward them.
Jason and Cortez said they were thrown into a nearby parked van. Jason said her head or her body dented a hubcap during the impact.
According to Jason, it all started as Cortez was walking back from a nearby convenience store and a driver nearly hit him on the street.
Jason said she was just arriving back from work to the home they share with her aunt.
“I noticed he was kind of yelling at the driver, telling him to watch out, don’t use your car, use your words, he was saying stuff like that,” Jason said.
Jason said she went over to de-escalate the situation and pull Cortez away.
That’s when the night took a shocking and scary turn.
“At that point I saw that he’s coming to hurt us,” Jason recalled. “We need to get out of the way.”
“All I remember is that the car hit (my stomach) and smacked down and that’s when my foot kind of went underneath the wheel and then he kind of swerved off and kept driving,” Jason said.
Jason’s aunt said she came outside after hearing tires screeching and people yelling outside.
“I saw the car lift as he went over them,” said Brianna Schmidt. “I thought for sure she was going to have broken legs or knees or something. I was so scared.”
Jason and Cortez went to the hospital and have since been released.
Jason suffered injuries to her foot and Cortez has his arm in a sling.
Both said they feel lucky to be alive.
“It was scary,” Jason said. “I thought I was going to die.”
The couple said they hope the suspect does the right thing and comes forward to turn himself in.
They believe the driver was in a newer, black SUV.
Anyone with information on the case should contact Portland Police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.