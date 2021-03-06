Victims identified in deadly Cully Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police identified the victims in a deadly shooting that occurred in the Cully neighborhood on Monday.
Officers were called out to the report of shots fired near the 5200 block of Northeast Alberta Street at about 10:19 p.m. When they arrived, they found two victims who had been shot.
The first victim was identified as Jennifer Garcia, 21, died at the scene, police said. The other victim was identified as Charlie Borbon-Lopez, 20, later died at the hospital.
Both families have been notified.
The Oregon State Examiner’s Office determined that Garcia and Borbon-Lopez died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths homicides.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762.
