Victims identified in deadly north Portland motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified a pedestrian hit and killed by a motorcyclist in Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood Friday night.
Previously, investigators said extreme speed is believed to be a factor in the crash that killed Zachary David Crist, 28, of Camas, Washington.
The motorcyclist also died in the crash occurred on North Marine Drive at North Bybee Lakes Road. The motorcyclist was previously identified as Dylan M. Foord, 27, of Newberg. Police said Foord’s motorcycle, a a 2010 BMW S1000R, was traveling at extremely high speeds.
According to investigators, Crist was wearing all dark clothing at the time of crash. The area was lit by streetlamps but had dark spots that make nighttime visibility difficult, police said.
Officers at the scene noted there were numerous cars and motorcycles leaving the area after the crash and said it appeared there was an illegal speed racing event happening in the area.
Investigators believe that there are additional witnesses to the crash and the events leading up to it, and that there may be video as well. Anyone with additional information is asked to reach out to primary traffic investigator Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.
(1) comment
Stupid, idiotic people. Thinking that "It won't happen to me", but almost every single week we hear about it happening to someone, usually someone completely innocent, but it continues on and on. Anyone caught street racing, or performing any sort of demonstration, should right then and there lose the vehicle, be suspended for 5 years and face whatever additional punishment deemed appropriate. It should be mandatory that the vehicle and license are forfeit, off the top.
