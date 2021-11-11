PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As catalytic converter thefts continue through the Portland metro area, the mayor and council are telling concerned people change and action is coming. A new state law just passed that will forbid federal recycling businesses from taking catalytic converters -- instead they will only be able to accept them from commercial sellers.
Despite the new law, some may still want preventative measures just in case. In the video, FOX 12 looks at steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts.