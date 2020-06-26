PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland police are asking for help to identify the people responsible for an assault on a man in downtown Portland on Wednesday.
Portland police released a video of the assault that they said happened at approximately 4:00 a.m. on June 24th in the 400 block of Southwest Morrison Street.
Police called them “violent demonstrators” and said one was seen with what appeared to be a gun prior to the assault.
In the video a person is seen with a large stick near a red mini van as a large group of people ran towards him and began beating and kicking him.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division at (503)-823-0400.
