PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has released a video (Warning: graphic) of the fatal shooting of a man by an officer on Thursday evening.
PPB also said the officer who shot the man is Curtis Brown, an 18-year veteran assigned to the North Precinct.
An autopsy on the man who was shot has been performed by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death is a gunshot wound. He has been identified, but police have not been able to locate his family and are not releasing his name.
Police said a complete timeline of events is not being released at this time as information is still being gathered.
Photographs of the weapon that has been seized as evidence, the investigation scene and the crowd that gathered at the scene were also released by PPB.
"While the investigation is still in its early stages, and releasing evidence at this point is rare, providing this video is critical to combat misinformation being spread," Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement. "Transparency and community trust are extremely important to us, but so is a full, complete, and thorough investigation. This illustrates how important it is to allow the investigation process to unfold before spreading unverified information. An officer use of deadly force is among the most important investigations that we do, and it's crucial that we take the time to do it right."
