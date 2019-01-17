VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A video showing a Vancouver man jumping off of a cruise ship has gone viral, but now, he has some regrets.
Nick Naydev said he did the stunt without thinking it through. He jumped over 100 feet off of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.
Naydev says, he was celebrating his friend’s 25th birthday with a few buddies. Toward the end of the trip, he decided to jump from the eleventh story of the cruise ship called Symphony of the Seas. He says he had to wave down a small boat to pick him up.
After getting questioned by security on the ship, Nick and his friends were all asked to leave the ship and find their own way home.
“If I knew that this was going to be so serious, I would have never jumped,” Naydev said. “I honestly thought I was going to jump, land in the water, get back to shore, and sneak on the ship and everything was going to be fine.”
In a statement to FOX 12, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said, "This was stupid and reckless behavior and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again. We are exploring legal action."
Naydev says he had to pay for all his friends to fly home, which added an extra $2,000 to his trip. He says after the jump, he had some lower back pain, but he’s feeling fine now.
“The one thing I’m worried about is I’m going to inspire other people to do this and I would hate to be responsible for other people doing it and having serious injuries,” Naydev said.
