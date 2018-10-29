SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Video shows an angry customer at a U-Haul store in Salem pointing a gun at a manager’s face.
The video was taken at U-Haul store on Silverton Road Northeast Saturday night.
Workers at the store said the customer was upset about his bill and began throwing things before storming out into the store’s parking lot.
Investigators say the man grabbed a large wrench before pulling out a gun and pointing it at the manager’s face.
FOX 12 spoke with a U-Haul employee on the phone who is also the manager’s daughter.
Brea Hunt says she was the one who hit the panic button. She says she is thankful her father is alive.
“I would describe [the customer] as a lunatic,” Hunt said. “I had this gut feeling something was going to happen, which is why I proceeded to push the button.”
Deputies have identified the customer as 42-year-old Mark Matney.
Matney is now facing several charges, including menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, trespassing and harassment.
