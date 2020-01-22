LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Video shows a dramatic water rescue after a car drove off Highway 18 in Lincoln County and crashed down an embankment.
The driver after leaving the right shoulder of the road near milepost 8 slid into the fast-moving waters of the Salmon River while still in their car, according to Oregon State Police.
The car traveled approximately 200 feet downstream after the crash.
The driver was the only person inside the car and was taken to North Lincoln Hospital for evaluation. The car is still in the river due to dangerous water conditions, OSP said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.