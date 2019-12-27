NEAR COOS BAY, OR (KPTV) – No one was seriously hurt when a fishing boat capsized and sank off the Oregon coast Thursday afternoon, according to Coast Guard officials.
Video shows the 40-foot vessel run aground shortly after leaving the fuel pier at the Charleston Marina near Coos Bay.
According to Coast Guard officials, the Darien Rose had estimated maximum potential of 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
The four people on board escaped with minor scrapes and bruises.
The vessel's owner is working through insurance to contract commercial salvage for the cleanup process, according to the Coast Guard.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
